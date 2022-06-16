133,689 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 133,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 58,815 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $813,000.

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $17.57 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.

