1,488 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Bought by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,625,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,134,000 after acquiring an additional 137,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,009,000 after buying an additional 51,793 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 34,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 27,572 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded down $10.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,999. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $226.11 and a 52 week high of $360.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.23.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

