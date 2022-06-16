1,500 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. CME Group makes up about 0.2% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $23,173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in CME Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.64. 22,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,311. The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.17 and a 200 day moving average of $225.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

