15,009 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by SBK Financial Inc.

SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 3.1% of SBK Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

NYSE LOW opened at $173.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.33. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

