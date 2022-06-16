1,581 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

NYSE:NOC traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $451.81. 10,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,488. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $459.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

