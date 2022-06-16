1,607 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unilever (UL)
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
- Wix.com Stock Nearing a Bottom Wick
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.