161,664 Shares in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000.

NASDAQ VMGAU remained flat at $$9.97 during trading hours on Thursday. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

