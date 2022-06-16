16,290 Shares in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Acquired by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $347,140,000. Viper Energy Partners comprises approximately 14.5% of Wexford Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 290,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after buying an additional 289,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,242 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,950,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,015,000 after purchasing an additional 236,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,485,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 235,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $1,408,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,002 shares of company stock worth $10,386,857. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

VNOM opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.24%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.