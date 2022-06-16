17,960 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Acquired by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 64,961 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 356,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.16. 7,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,747. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81.

