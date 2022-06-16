1,801 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by SBK Financial Inc.

SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $142.42 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.40 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

