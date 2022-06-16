182,269 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Acquired by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 182,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 3.4% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.68. 492,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,108,518. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.72.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

