1,933 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.90.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $203.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.68. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.24 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

