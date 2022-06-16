2,012 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 742,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,089,863. General Motors has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

