2,046 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 33,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 43,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock traded down $7.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,564. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.33. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

