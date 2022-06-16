20,622 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Acquired by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,622 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in BHP Group by 976.9% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.70) to GBX 2,300 ($27.92) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,400 ($29.13) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,620.69.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.96. 32,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day moving average is $66.84.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

