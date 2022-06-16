20,792 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Bought by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,792 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.4% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,815,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $3.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.71. 52,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,849,189. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.95 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

