2,161 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Acquired by Siena Capital LLC

Siena Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,307.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 326,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,088,000 after acquiring an additional 321,696 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,911,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,978,000 after purchasing an additional 166,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after purchasing an additional 113,397 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,889,000.

Shares of VBK traded down $8.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.13 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

