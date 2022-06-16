2,240 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,970,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after buying an additional 190,768 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,240,449. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.82. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.59 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.207 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

