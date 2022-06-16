22,546 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017 in the last 90 days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.92. 226,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,669,334. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

