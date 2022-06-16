23,799 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Purchased by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,390,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,980,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,995,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,359,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,820,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $62.30. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.58 and a twelve month high of $73.77.

