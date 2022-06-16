2,522 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Acquired by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT traded down $13.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.36. 2,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,387. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $282.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FLT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.78.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

