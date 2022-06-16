25,310 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,000. Airbnb comprises about 1.5% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 63.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979,934 shares of company stock worth $142,275,850 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.64. 164,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,479,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.20 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.98.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.55.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

