26,165 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,311,000 after buying an additional 1,083,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,363,000 after buying an additional 423,064 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $48,557,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,533,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.91.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $3.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.07. 15,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.77. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

