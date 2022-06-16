28,256 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Purchased by First Capital Advisors Group LLC.

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.71. 576,132 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

