2,832 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Acquired by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in United States Steel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,299.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,654,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 774,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,413,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,644 shares of company stock worth $4,613,327. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 474,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,165,383. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.01. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.16%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

