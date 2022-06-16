28,543 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 409,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 30,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

BWX traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.08. 31,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $29.97.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.