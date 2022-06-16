28,939 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,487,000. Okta makes up approximately 1.3% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Okta by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,406 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,155,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Okta by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,042,000 after purchasing an additional 247,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,114,000 after purchasing an additional 236,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Okta by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 923,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41,518 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA stock traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 62,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,882. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.18. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $276.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.43.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.70.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

