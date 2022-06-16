2,938 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $4.03 on Thursday, hitting $71.80. The stock had a trading volume of 285,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,204,676. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.