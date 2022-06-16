3,000 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,833,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.58.

NYSE MCO traded down $9.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.55. 10,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,340. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $256.84 and a one year high of $407.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.91 and a 200-day moving average of $334.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.