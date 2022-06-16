3,160 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,594,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,240,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 870.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 224,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,613,000 after purchasing an additional 201,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.80.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.00. 76,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,257. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

