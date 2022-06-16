3,314,173 Shares in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Bought by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,314,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,415,000. LianBio comprises approximately 0.6% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In other LianBio news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $315,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,661,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,999,090.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIAN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,127. LianBio has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.75). As a group, equities analysts forecast that LianBio will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

