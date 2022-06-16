3,392 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Bought by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,652,000. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,034,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,395,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 33,565 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded down $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $61.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,091. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average is $74.07.

