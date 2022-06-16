3,458 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Bought by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.84. 139,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,729,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 720,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $15,848,960.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,559,197 shares of company stock valued at $143,083,859. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

