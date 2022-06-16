3,623 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after buying an additional 1,995,800 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded down $6.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $286.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,077. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $324.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.38. The company has a market capitalization of $271.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total transaction of $2,202,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 883,875 shares of company stock valued at $269,546,640 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

