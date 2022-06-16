3,709 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $97.50 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.46 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.33.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

