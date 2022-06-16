37,921 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by SBK Financial Inc.

SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of SBK Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP opened at $76.65 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.