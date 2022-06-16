3,817 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Purchased by First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $6.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.51. 16,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,689. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.34 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.55.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

