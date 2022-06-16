3i Group (LON:III) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,046.00

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,046 ($12.70) and last traded at GBX 1,058.28 ($12.84), with a volume of 2286488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,125 ($13.65).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.33) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.61) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,444 ($17.53) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,221.33 ($14.82).

Get 3i Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £10.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,275.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,334.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $19.25. This represents a yield of 2.14%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

In other 3i Group news, insider Julia Wilson sold 25,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,252 ($15.20), for a total transaction of £314,201.92 ($381,359.29). Also, insider Jasi Halai sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,215 ($14.75), for a total transaction of £37,203.30 ($45,155.12).

About 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.