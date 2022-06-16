4,031 Shares in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Acquired by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIDO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 571.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 54,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the third quarter worth $5,423,000.
Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 49,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,654. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $25.62.
