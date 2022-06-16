43,455 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 133.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $7,622,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

USB stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.39. 265,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,935,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.69 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

