4,600 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by SBK Financial Inc.

SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of VZ opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $57.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

