46,924 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Siena Capital LLC

Siena Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,924 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. GSK comprises about 1.2% of Siena Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in GSK by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of GSK by 5,412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,100 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.54) to GBX 1,800 ($21.85) in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.12) to GBX 1,900 ($23.06) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GSK in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,850.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 270,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.76. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

About GSK (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.