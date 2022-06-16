5,526 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Bought by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF traded down $6.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.75. 2,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,155. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.57 and a 200 day moving average of $132.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.37.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

