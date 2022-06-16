735 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after buying an additional 257,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,342,830,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $235.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,166. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

