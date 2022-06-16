7,700 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Bought by Bullseye Investment Management LLC

Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,089,000 after buying an additional 223,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.11. 657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,203. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $57.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.

