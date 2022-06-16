78,051 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 78,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,984,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,598 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,803,000 after acquiring an additional 923,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.11. 3,489,991 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.59. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.