787 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Bought by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,651 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,539,000 after purchasing an additional 309,566 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,387,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $7.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,190. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $213.22 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.48.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

