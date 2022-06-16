78,896 Shares in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Bought by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. CION Investment makes up 0.6% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Gatto purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,209.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Breakstone bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $32,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,360 shares of company stock worth $301,129. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of CION traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.38. 1,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,466. The stock has a market cap of $477.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 47.28%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

