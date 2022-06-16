7,982 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Purchased by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 428.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.