829 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by SBK Financial Inc.

SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $167.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $167.74 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

